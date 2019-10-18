Martha ‘Jean’ VanLear Fulton
Martha “Jean” VanLear Fulton, 88, of Bridgewater, passed away Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. Mrs. Fulton was born March 25, 1931, in Augusta County, and was a daughter of the late Dallas Arthur and Bertha Ethel (Wagner) VanLear.
Jean retired after many years from the State Water Control Board, where she worked as a secretary. She was a longtime active member of the Bridgewater United Methodist Church. Mrs. Fulton enjoyed traveling and loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.
On March 25, 1951, she married Jennings Harris “Bud” Fulton, who preceded her in death on Aug. 30, 2019.
She is survived by her sons, Gerald Fulton and wife, Janet, of Mount Crawford, Kenneth Fulton of Harrisonburg and Donn Fulton of Centerville; grandchildren, Ronnie Fulton, Brandi Zimmerman, Donnie Fulton and Bruce Showalter; great-grandchildren, Addison Fulton, Parker Fulton, Avery Zimmerman and Eden Showalter; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Bridgewater United Methodist Church with Pastor Stephen Creech officiating. Burial will be held privately.
The family will receive friends Sunday from 7 until 8 p.m. at McMullen Funeral Home.
Those wishing may share a memory of Jean or an online condolence by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
Arrangements entrusted to McMullen Funeral Home.
