Martha Shank Whissen
Martha Shank Whissen received her summons to her heavenly home on Friday, Sept. 20, at the Burkholder House of VMRC, where she had lived for three years. Martha was born on a very wintry morning in 1914 at the home of her parents, Perry E. and Katie Showalter Shank. She loved to tell that the doctor had to walk up the snowy railroad tracks from Broadway to the family farm to assist in her birth. She lived on the farm for her entire life until she moved to VMRC at age 102. Until nearly the end of that time she maintained her home, garden and driver’s license.
In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her husband, Clarence A. Whissen, whom she married in 1967, and by four brothers, J. Ward Shank, D. Paul Shank, John F. Shank and Samuel S. Shank; two nieces; a nephew and a great-niece. She is survived by a sister-in-law, Kathryn S. Shank, and nieces and nephews of three generations. One great-nephew in particular, Don W. Shank of Broadway, was especially beloved; he visited her almost daily for over 20 years.
Martha graduated in 1953 from Eastern Mennonite College with teaching credentials. In 1963, she earned a master’s degree from James Madison University. She began teaching in 1957 at Broadway Elementary School and later at Plains Elementary School in Timberville. She dearly loved her fourth and fifth grade students, and they were fond of her. Over the years she was warmly greeted by many of her former students when they met her in the community. Martha retired in 1979 after having taught for 22 years.
Martha was a lifelong member of Zion Mennonite Church, for which her grandfather, Samuel Shank, donated the land in 1885. Martha was a faithful and loving daughter, caring for her parents in their home until they died. She loved her Lord, her church, her pastors, and her Sunday School class. She was an active member of the Zion sewing circle, binding comforters at home when she no longer attended meetings. Her extended family was beloved, and she wanted them near her.
After her retirement from teaching, Martha pursued her interests in needlework of all kinds, piecing and quilting many quilts, in gardening (especially roses), in reading, and in bird watching.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 24, at 11 a.m. at Zion Mennonite Church, 3260 Zion Church Road with Pastors Ervin Stutzman, Harvey Yoder, and Mike Metzler presiding. Burial will be at the Zion Mennonite Church cemetery in a private service for the family.
Grandle Funeral Home of Broadway is assisting Martha’s family with the funeral arrangements.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.GrandleFuneralHome.com.
