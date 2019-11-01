Mrs. Mary Ann Runyon, 73, of Broadway, passed away Thursday afternoon, Oct. 31, 2019, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
She was born March 4, 1946, in Shenandoah County, and was a daughter of the late James Kemper and Annie Price Dinges.
Mary Ann was a homemaker and was the widow of Bill Clayton Runyon, who died Oct. 12, 1996.
She is survived by a daughter, Patricia Miller and her husband, Scott, of Broadway, with whom she made her home; a son, Charlie Silvious, Jr. and his wife, Tracey; two brothers, Paul Dinges and Larry Dinges; five sisters, Lena Bazzle, Irene Silvious, Wanda Strawderman, Edna Spence and Peggy Campbell; five grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Loretta Runyon, and a brother, Steve Dinges.
Mary Ann was a member of the New Market Fraternal Order of Eagles and a member of the ladies auxiliary of New Market Fire and Rescue. She was a bingo lover.
Pastor Glenn Turner will conduct a graveside service 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, in Emmanuel Cemetery in New Market.
Friends will be received from 7 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at Theis Funeral Chapel in New Market.
