Mary Esther Shank, 92, a resident of Dayton, passed away July 10, 2019, at her home. Mrs. Shank was born Aug. 17, 1926, in Rockingham County and was the daughter of the late Amos N. and Ava Myra Rohrer Eberly.
She was a homemaker and a member of Riverdale Old Order Mennonite Church.
On Oct. 29, 1947, she married Nelson B. Shank, who preceded her in death on Aug. 18, 2000.
Surviving are seven daughters and six sons, Elaine Martin and husband, Phares, of Dayton, Larry Shank and wife, Lois, of Bridgewater, Becky Knicely and husband, Dan, of Dayton, Joseph Shank and wife, Sharon, of Bridgewater, Lydia Rhodes and husband, Don, of Bridgewater, Everette Shank and wife, Karen, of Bridgewater, Betty Showalter and husband, Ray Lynn, of Dayton, Nelson Shank and wife, Marjorie, of Bridgewater, Frank Shank and wife, Jean, of Ephrata, Pa., Ava Kay Shank of Zanesville, Ohio, Mary Ethel Rhodes and husband, James, of Dayton, Michael Shank and wife, Evelyn, of Bridgewater, and Shirley Knicely and husband, Wilson, of Bridgewater; sisters-in-law, Martha Shank, of Dayton, and Mandell Shank, of Dayton; 61 grandchildren; 159 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. She was the last surviving member of her family.
In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Shank was preceded in death by four brothers, Marion Eberly, Edwin Eberly, Warren Eberly and Mark Eberly; two grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
The ministers of the church will conduct a funeral service Saturday, July 13, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Pleasant View Old Order Mennonite Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The body will be taken to the home of her daughter, Mary Ethel and James Rhodes, 3077 Ottobine Road, Dayton, Va., where friends may call at anytime Friday until 8 p.m.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
