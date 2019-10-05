Mary Elizabeth Hayes
Mary Elizabeth Hayes, 88, of Harrisonburg, transitioned to her Heavenly home on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019.
Mary was born on Dec. 7, 1930, in Harrisonburg, and was the daughter of the late Huey Jones and Mattie Myers. She graduated from Lucy F. Simms in 1948. She furthered her education at Maggie L. Walker School of Nursing in Richmond, where she earned a degree as a licensed practical nurse. Mary took pride in working hard and was deeply committed to excellence in her accomplishments. She was an excellent nurse at Bronx Lebanon Hospital in Bronx, New York.
Deaconess Hayes was not selfish, she felt that she needed someone to go by her side and enjoy whatever she might accumulate in life, so she married Floyd Hayes, who preceded her in death on April 23, 2000. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Deaconess Doris Washington.
Upon accepting Jesus Christ as her personal Savior, she was baptized by the Rev. T.C. Allen at the former First Baptist Church, located on Mason Street. Mary was a faithful and devoted member at First Baptist Church, she served as one of the clerks for the building fund and a trustee. She was also deaconess emeritus and mother of the church. Mary was a hard worker at the church and she had a kind and gentle spirit. Deaconess Hayes was recognized by the pastor and First Baptist family as an unsung hero.
Mary was a member of the Women Auxiliary of Second National Ketacton Baptist Association, where she served as secretary. She was respected and loved by everyone for her deep intelligence, calm demeanor, and warm personality. Her kindness enabled her to accommodate family and neighbors by assisting them any kind of help they needed. She also enjoyed crocheting, baking, cookie swapping and doing crafts.
Known for her caring and compassionate spirit, Mary cherished family times together, especially at the family reunions. She loved her family dearly.
To cherish her memories forever: three daughters, Diana Matthew, husband, Gary, Linda Scott, husband, Willie, and Felicia Hayes, all of Harrisonburg; one son, Mark Hayes, wife, Janette, of Stone Mountain, Georgia; seven grandchildren, Omar Hayes, Shamika Hayes, Gary Matthews Jr., Anthony Hayes, Kiya Scott, DeVante Hayes and Jordan Hayes. In addition, she leaves behind 10 great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; and friends.
A time of remembrance and visitation will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at First Baptist Church, 611 Broad St., Harrisonburg. The funeral service will be held after the remembrance and visitation, with the Rev. Dr. Clarence Williams officiating. Burial will follow at Newtown Cemetery. The repast will be held at First Baptist Church.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting lindseyharrisonburg.com.
