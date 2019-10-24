Mary Elizabeth Shaughnessy passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family and friends on Oct. 18, 2019. She was born Oct. 23, 1924, in Potsdam, N.Y., and was the daughter of the late Charles Ernest Keener and Eva Arvilla Keener.
She was a member of Park View Mennonite Church and a resident of Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community since January 2009.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William J. Shaughnessy, and her sons, William J. Shaughnessy Jr., David P. Shaughnessy and Thomas C. Shaughnessy.
She is survived by her sons, Theodore E. Shaughnessy, Mark J. Shaughnessy and her daughter, Mary D. Shaughnessy; seven grandchildren and six great- grandchildren.
She was an excellent artist, an avid bicyclist and hiker. When she was 72 years old she rode her bike across the United States.
She will be interred alongside her husband in Fairfax, Va.
