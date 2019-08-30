Mary Frances Shifflett
Mary Frances Shifflett, 80, of Grottoes, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. She was born Sept. 27, 1938, in Rockingham County and was a daughter of the late James Ollie and Clara Ann Shifflett.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant sister, Charlotte Ann Shifflett; sister-in-law, Ora Mae Shifflett; and a brother-in-law, David Shifflett.
Frances was a member of Apostolic House of Praise in Penn Laird, where she was the pianist for over 41 years. She was the lead singer of the gospel group, Shifflett Sisters and Southern Sound. Frances was a devoted mother, loving wife and was a pillar to all the family. She loved the family garden and canning.
On Jan. 10, 1956, she married Joseph Shifflett, who survives.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son, Ronnie Lee Shifflett and wife, Lana; siblings, James Oliver Shifflett, Ed Shifflett and wife, Joanie, Lee Shifflett and wife, Martha, Nancy L. Shifflett, Alice M. Herring and husband, James, Patricia A. Alger and husband, Randy, and Linda K. Morris and husband, Doug; numerous nieces and nephews that she cared for dearly; and her church family and friends.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton. In honor of Frances’ wishes, the casket will remain closed.
A funeral service will be conducted at 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton with Pastor Randy Alger and the Rev. Steve Herring officiating. Burial will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery in McGaheysville.
Friends may call or visit the home of her husband, Joseph Shifflett, at any time.
Memorial contributions may be made to Apostolic House of Praise, P.O. Box 115, Penn Laird, VA 22846.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.