Mary Frances Showalter Rhodes
Mary Frances Showalter Rhodes, 91, a resident of Dayton, passed away Oct. 22, 2019, at her home. Mrs. Rhodes was born July 29, 1928, in Rockingham County and was a daughter of the late Michael and Fannie Bell Heatwole Showalter.
She was a member of the Old Order Mennonite Church. She was a homemaker and owner of the Plant Place for a number of years.
On June 7, 1949, she married Norman R. Rhodes, who preceded her in death on Feb. 28, 1983. Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Robert “Bob” Rhodes, on March 17, 2018.
Surviving are six children, Donald “Don” Rhodes and wife, Lydia, Shirley Shank and husband, Norwood, Mary Jane Rhodes and husband, Sheldon, Sandra Shank and husband, Elvin, Bonnie Goering and husband, James “Jim”, and Carol Wenger and husband, Arnold; a daughter-in-law, Nancy Rhodes; three sisters, Margaret Cline and husband, James, Eunice Knicely and Fannie Bell Good and husband, Willis; four brothers, Harry Showalter and wife, Lydia, Daniel Showalter, Joseph Showalter and wife, Frances, and S. Frank Showalter and wife Cathy; one sister-in-law, Orva Showalter; 25 grandchildren; and 42 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, husband, and son, she was preceded in death by six brothers, Edward Showalter and wife, Miriam, Marvin Showalter and wife, Ruth, Harold Showalter and wife, Melva, Michael Showalter, John Showalter and William Showalter and wife, Mary Ellen; sister-in-law, Marie Showalter, brother-in-law, Edwin Knicely; one grandson, Jeremy Goering; granddaughter, Joy Shank; and one great-grandson, Ryan Shank.
The funeral will be held Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at 10 a.m. at the Pleasant View Old Order Mennonite Church by the church ministers. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Friends and family may visit anytime at the home, 6433 West Dry River Road, Dayton.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
