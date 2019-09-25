Mary Juanita Deavers Purdie
Mary Juanita Deavers Purdie, 99, died Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at her home near Luray, Va. She was born to Jesse and Grace Deavers on Jan. 2, 1920, in Arlington, Va.
She studied nursing and graduated from Greenville Hospital in Tennessee shortly after her future husband, Donald R. Purdie. They were married on Dec. 14, 1941, just seven days after the attack on Pearl Harbor. He joined the Navy and was assigned to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Washington, D.C., where she also worked for seven years. He was determined to become a physician, so the family moved to Memphis, Tenn., where she worked as a nurse in the Veterans’ Hospital and he earned his MD from the UT Medical School. When he joined Malin Medical Group in Hyattsville, she began work at Glendale Hospital in Maryland.
In 1970, they moved to the Shenandoah Valley, where he opened a private practice office in Shenandoah, and she worked as a public health nurse, served again briefly at Glendale Hospital, and provided end-of-life care for her father and several aunts and uncles in their homes.
Her husband, Don, preceded her in death in 1973 as did her son, Glenn, in 2019. Three grandchildren have also died: Gerald and Leroy McPherson and Niki White Jovel.
She is survived by her daughters, Mary Ellen McPherson and Caroline White and by grandchildren, Lillian, Kevin, Andrea, and Roderick McPherson; Duane, Don, and Jeremy White; Hope Bailey, Marcus Loignon, and Faith and Zachary Purdie. She also leaves 18 great-grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren.
She was a member of the Seventh-day Adventist Church wherever she lived, and her memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, in the Luray Adventist Church. The family will receive friends beginning at 3 p.m.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Shenandoah Valley Academy Worthy Student Fund.
Services are provided by Bradley Funeral Home of Luray.
