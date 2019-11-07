Mary Lee Phillips
Mary Lee Phillips, 91, of Lacey Spring, passed away peacefully at her home on Nov. 3, 2019.
Mary was preceded in death by her father, Tracy T. (Jack) Misner; mother, Madalene Eye Misner; brother, Charles Bernard Misner; first husband, John A. Lindsay III; second husband, Ross A. Phillips; and granddaughter, Catherine Lindsay.
Mary is survived by her three children, Susan Wilkin of Clarkesville, Ga., John A. Lindsay IV of Warm Springs, Va., and Patricia Wollslager and husband, Tom, of Nottingham, Md.; stepchildren, Rodney, Linda, John, Marie, Allen and Mark Phillips; grandchildren, Chase, Tyler and Morgan White, Kristen Griffin, Lindsay Maggipinto, Matthew Dillenbeck, Kayla Lindsay, Kimberly Lindsay, Nicholas Phillips, Jessica Sprinkles and Ross William Phillips; seven great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Dorothy Lightner Misner and Ruth Phillips; and her beloved cat, Lucy.
Mary graduated in nursing from RMH, achieved a BS in 1965 and an MBA in 1973 from WVU, taught nursing for the state of West Virginia, and retired in Virginia to assist her parents. She believed in fair play and equal treatment so much so that her three children called her “Old 33 1/3”. She even began referring to herself in that way. She was an avid reader with an inquisitive mind. She enjoyed gardening, decorative painting, was versed in the history of Virginia, loved the West (the cowboys and the Indians), and donated generously to support the Native Americans. Saturday nights were usually occupied by watching old westerns, eating popcorn and Hershey kisses. She was a strong, independent, and kind woman who led by example. Mary will be sorely missed by her family.
The family wishes to thank Kay Shifflet, Brenda Simmers and Tammy Smith for their dedicated and loving care of their mother.
Grandle Funeral Home is handling arrangements and a memorial service is planned for Saturday, Nov. 30, at 10:30 a.m. at Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church, Lacey Spring, Va.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Labre Indian School, Tongue River Road, Ashland, MT 59003 in Mary’s honor.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
