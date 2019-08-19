Mary Louise Dove
Mary Louise Dove, 85, of Timberville, died Aug. 17, 2019, at Life Care Center in New Market. She was born Feb. 12, 1934, in Rockingham County, and was the daughter of the late Vernon B. and Minnie Wine Calhoun.
She worked at Wampler Longacre for 29 years before retiring and was a member of the Damascus Church of the Brethren in Criders.
On Aug. 18, 1951, she married Alton Delano Dove, who preceded her in death on Oct. 22, 1997.
Surviving are a daughter, Donna K. Whetzel and husband, Bruce; nephews, Jerry Calhoun and wife, Lola, and Larry Wayne Calhoun and wife, Sarah; and nieces, Lori Kotz and husband, Mark, and Dee-Dee Price. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Everett and Guy Calhoun, and a sister, Leona McLelland.
The Rev. Harold Wetzel will conduct a funeral service 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Grandle Funeral Home Chapel in Broadway. Burial will follow in the Caplingers Cemetery in Criders.
The family will receive friends Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Grandle Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to either the Broadway Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 666, Broadway, VA 22815 or the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.GrandleFuneralHome.com.
