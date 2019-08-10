Mary Susan Dahmer McDorman
Mary Susan Dahmer McDorman, 85, a resident of Dayton, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, with her three children by her side.
Mrs. McDorman was born on Dec. 7, 1933, in Deer Run, West Virginia, and was the daughter of the late John E. and Ola G. Dahmer. She graduated from Mt. Clinton High School where she played varsity basketball and was the team captain. She continued her love of sports cheering for her favorite teams, the Washington Redskins and the Washington Nationals. She was a avid blood donor donating more than 50 pints and was proud of her five gallon donor award. She loved her comic strip “Snuffy Smith.” She retired along with her husband from the Sancar Corporation after 34 years. She later worked for Rocco Hatchery and VMRC. She was a member of Laurel Hill Church of Christ in Deer Run.
On Dec. 23, 1950, she married Edmond “Jim” McDorman, who passed away on Dec. 8, 1999.
She is survived by two sons, J. Steven McDorman of Manzanillo, Mexico, Edmond “Al” McDorman of Staunton; a daughter, Susan M. Horton and her husband, Vic, of Lynchburg; two grandchildren, Ian McDorman and Hannah McDorman, and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. McDorman was preceded in death by a sister, Sarah Dahmer Crawford; five brothers, Curtis Dahmer, Denver Dahmer, Robert Dahmer, John Lee Dahmer, and Lester Dahmer.
Pastor Bob Johnson will conduct a funeral service on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the McMullen Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Rawley Springs Cemetery.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service from 10 a.m. until 10:45 a.m.
Friends may begin to visit the funeral home on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
