Mary Virginia Shifflett Housden, age 84, of Elkton, Va., passed away Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Mrs. Housden was born Dec. 9, 1934, in Rockingham County, and was a daughter of the late Monroe E. and Nora Lam Shifflett. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Junior F. Housden; a son, Gerald Wayne Housden; a daughter, Sandra Ann Meadows; three brothers; and two sisters.
Mary was a member of the Shenandoah Assembly of God Church in Shenandoah and taught Sunday school for many years. She was a youth leader and a prayer warrior for her community and was known as a great cook and for her famous fried chicken. Her greatest joy in life was her love for her daughters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and spending time with family.
She is survived by five daughters, Lois Sly and husband, Steve, Teresa Tumer and husband, Doug, Kay Harrison and husband, Lamar, Janet Hedrick and husband, Michael, and Melinda Robinson and husband, Tony; son-in-law, David Lee Meadows; two brothers; three sisters; 10 grandchildren, Deborah Kirchner and husband, Joshua, Sarah Meadows, Julie McGlothlin and husband, Neil, Denise Craig and husband, Wayne, Crystal Bragg and husband, Michael, Ryan Harrison and wife, Kristen, Bethany Harrison, Sebrina Reynolds and husband, Joe, Jonathon Hedrick and wife, Anna, and Aviana Robinson; as well as 14 great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 9 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Shenandaoh Assembly of God Church in Shenandoah with Pastors Brent Gabbard, Bill Watson and Carter Dean officiating. Interment will follow at Leaks Chapel Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Project Holy Nations Kenya, c/o Jeremy Sipe, 6135 Gwyna Drive, Penn Laird, VA 22846.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
