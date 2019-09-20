Mattie Louise Rohrer Wenger
Mattie Louise Rohrer Wenger, 84, a resident of Dayton, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at her home.
Mrs. Wenger was born on Feb. 4, 1935, near Rushville, and was a daughter of the late Frank Israel and Annie Marie Knicely Rohrer. She was a homemaker and a member of Pleasant View Old Order Mennonite Church.
On June 22, 1955, she married John Early Wenger, who passed away on Sept. 19, 2015.
Surviving are her children, Marie Showalter and husband, Roland “Ron” Showalter, Mildred Showalter and husband, Dennis, John Wenger Jr. and wife, Carolyn, Melinda Beery and husband, Harry Lee, Melvin Wenger and wife, Julia, Ellen Showalter and husband, Kevin, all of Dayton; siblings, Paul Rohrer and wife, Esther, Ivan Rohrer and wife, Elizabeth, Raymond Rohrer and wife, Mary, all of Dayton, and Stanley Rohrer of Rockingham; sister-in-law, Martha Rohrer of Dayton; 24 grandchildren; and 49 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Wenger was preceded in death by two sisters, Esther Wenger and husband, Aron, and Ina Wenger and husband, Dwight; brother, David Rohrerl and one great-grandson, Lance Showalter.
The ministers of the church will conduct a funeral service on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at 10 a.m. at the Pleasant View Old Order Mennonite Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The body will be taken to her home, where friends may visit on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, and Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, until 8 p.m.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
