Maynard ‘Mo’ Jay Weber
Maynard “Mo” Jay Weber, 96, of Luray, Va., died peacefully at his home on July 26, 2019. Born on June 24, 1923, in Trenton, N.J., to the late Max and Frances Weber, Mo grew up in Great Neck, N.Y.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Fitzcharles Weber; and a sister, Joy Weber.
He is survived by two stepchildren, Patricia McDonald (Pat) and Jim Babbitt (Rosie); seven stepgrandchildren; and 17 stepgreat-grandchildren.
From 1942 to 1945, Mo was an active member of the United States Army 114th Infantry Division, receiving a Combat Infantry Badge. In 1950, Mo graduated from Winona State Teachers College, now Winona State University in Minnesota, with a BS degree and received his Master of Education in 1968 at William and Mary in Williamsburg, Va. He taught at Winona State University in Minnesota, Minot State University in South Dakota, in Pennington, N.J., and at the Hampton Institute in New York.
Mo coached baseball at Western Massachusetts, Central Massachusetts, Kent State University, Ryder University, William and Mary, Christopher Newport University, Winona State University and Colorado State University. He also had a stint with the Chicago White Sox organization. Known as “The Legend of the Valley,” Mo was affiliated for many years with the New Market Rebels of the Valley Baseball League in Virginia.
Mo was not just defined by baseball, he served as a financial adviser working for Legg Mason in Williamsburg and Newport News, Va.
He always said the best part of his life was after he married Dorothy Fitzcharles in Newport News in 1965. They celebrated their 50th anniversary prior to Dorothy’s death.
A celebration of Mo’s life — The 10th Inning — will be held at a later date.
