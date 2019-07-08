Melvin R. Eavers
Melvin Ray Eavers, 58, of Harrisonburg, passed away Friday, July 5, 2019, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center. He had been ill for the past two and half years.
He was born Sept. 7, 1960, in Harrisonburg and was a son of Phyllis A. Higgins Utt and the late DeRay M. Eavers.
Melvin was a lifelong resident of Harrisonburg. He enjoyed bowling and was an avid Washington Redskins and Dale Earnhardt fan.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his children, Melvin R. “Jr.” Bottenfield of Rawley Springs, Raymond E. Eavers, Rachal A. Eavers and Ryan Williams, all of Harrisonburg; three grandchildren, Dylan Eavers, Aibel Bottenfield and Nilah May Eavers; two sisters, Debbie Ramirez, of Harrisonburg and Kay Carter and husband, Jarrell, of Deerfield; two brothers, Sid Allman of Briery Branch and Rick Allman, of Harrisonburg; a special nephew, Diego Luna, of Harrisonburg; special companion, Gwen Charles, of Harrisonburg; two special close friends, Melissa Turner and Annette Wiemer, both of Harrisonburg; many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death along with his father, his grandparents, Pat and Zola Higgins, and a stepfather, Wilbur Utt.
The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 8, 2019, at Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg or they may call at the home of his mother, Phyllis Utt, at any time.
A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at the funeral home with the Rev. David Nankivell officiating. Following the service, Melvin will be cremated.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.