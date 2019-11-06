Merle Elizabeth Marston, 88, of Keezletown, went to be with the Lord on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at her home with her family by her side.
Mrs. Marston was born Jan. 19, 1931, in Rockingham County, and was a daughter of the late Herman M. and Mable Elizabeth Monger Dofflemyer. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers.
Merle was a longtime member of the First Church of the Nazarene in Harrisonburg. She was co-owner of Marston Garage, their family business. She especially loved Jesus and her family; she was a great cook, enjoyed family get-togethers and loved her dogs.
On April 5, 1962, she married James “Jim” Marston, who survives. She is also survived by her sons, Alton Marston and wife, Marie, Greg Marston, Herman “Buddy” Marston and wife, Gaye, and John Marston; daughter, Mary Marston; sister, Naomi Meadows; grandchildren, T.J. Bowers, Bryan Bowers, Roni Bowers, Zachary Bowers, Windi Davis, Jodi Mueller, Heidi Huffer and Jason Marston; and seven great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at the First Church of the Nazarene. Burial will be private. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Church of the Nazarene, 1871 Boyers Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
