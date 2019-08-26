Mervin Elzie Myers Jr.
Mervin Elzie Myers Jr., 69, of Elkton, passed away Aug. 24, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family. Mervin was born Sept. 8, 1949, in Harrisonburg, and was the son of the late Mervin E. Myers Sr. and Lydia Ann Shifflett Myers.
He was a 1968 graduate of Elkton High School and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He served our country in the Army National Guard for six years and enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson. He loved camping at Shenandoah Acres in Stuarts Draft, Va., with his wife, where they served as camp host. He retired from Merck & Co. after 34 years of service. He was a devoted husband, a wonderful father, grandfather and an amazing friend who will be greatly missed by those who loved him.
On March 24, 1972, he married Yvonne Davis Myers, who survives. Also surviving are his sons, Heath Myers and wife, Rhonda, Josh Myers and wife, Monica, Bart Myers and companion, Maddie Hunt, all of Elkton; a daughter, Yvette Comer and husband, Jeremy, of Elkton; grandchildren, Luke Myers, Carly Myers and Cora Comer; and sisters, Carolyn Frazier and husband, Gene, Tina Hughes and husband, Lynn, all of Elkton.
Honoring his wishes, all services will be private. Family and friends may visit at the Myers home at any time.
