Michael Stephen Jones, 64, of Bridgewater, passed away Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at his home.
He was born in Staunton on Feb. 7, 1955, and was a son of the late Alvin Thomas Jones and Edna Kathleen (Harris) Jones-Willis.
Michael owned and operated Blue Ridge Golf Center, owned and operated a bread route and did warehousing for over 20 years. He was a dart champion, an avid golfer, and enjoyed hunting and fishing.
He was united in marriage on Oct. 25, 1996, to Cheryl Lynne “Cheri” (Moomau) Jones.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are four children, Adam Heishman and wife, Beth, of Williamsburg, Casey Luders of Williamsburg, Stoney Heishman and companion, Elliott Downs, of Broadway, and Logan Heishman and companion, Juliet Schwarz, of Williamsburg; two sisters, Susan Harper and husband, Howard, of Erie, Pa., and Kathy Mayo and husband, Michael, of Charlottesville, and his brother, Jerry Jones and wife, Pamela, of Virginia Beach. He is also survived by five grandchildren, Matthew Luders, Noah Luders, Aaron Luders, Allison Heishman, and MacKenzie Heishman; a great granddaughter, and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his beloved grandmother, Gladys Harris.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Augusta Health Foundation, Hospice of the Shenandoah, PO Box 1000, Fishersville, VA 22939
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.