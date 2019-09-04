Mildred Frances Coffey
Mildred Frances Coffey, age 89, formerly of Elkton, passed away comfortably on Aug. 20, 2019, at Otilia’s Care Home in Glendale, Ariz. Mrs. Coffey was born Jan. 8, 1930, in Martinsburg, W.Va., and was the daughter of the late Millard Fillmore Baugher and Bessie Shifflett Baugher.
She was a graduate of Elkton High School and a member of the Shenandoah Assembly of God Church. She was a homemaker and loving wife, mother and grandmother, a Sunday school teacher and women’s mentor.
On June 4, 1949, she married Herbert Lee Coffey Jr. Together they established the First Assembly of God Church in Harrisonburg. He preceded her in death on March 11, 1996. Also preceding Frances in death are her sister, Viola Marie, brother, Jackie, and a daughter, Debra Bretzlaff.
She is survived by son, Richard Coffey (Mary Beth) of Rhome, Texas, and daughter, Judy Rincon (Michael) of Tucson, Ariz.; nine grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at Elk Run Cemetery Saturday, Sept. 7, at 11 a.m. Officiating the service is the Rev. Rick Kerfoot Sr.
Flowers may be sent to Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
