Miriam A. Blauch
Miriam Alice Sheller Blauch, 88, a resident of Harrisonburg, passed away Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Oak Lea Nursing Home. Mrs. Blauch was born Jan. 1, 1931, in Chambersburg, Pa., and was a daughter of the late Frederick Hess and Alice Susan Coble Sheller.
Miriam moved to Cumberland, Md., after graduating from high school and taught piano and accordion to students at Stewart Music House. She shared her passion and gift for music with her church, family and friends.
Prior to moving to Harrisonburg, she was a member of Pinto Mennonite Church in Pinto, Md., where she served as a church pianist and organist for several decades. She was most recently a member of Harrisonburg Mennonite Church. Miriam was also a member of the Gideons Auxiliary Group.
On April 26, 1952, she married Dale Blauch, who passed away on Oct. 9, 2016. The two resided in Short Gap, W.Va., until their retirement to Harrisonburg in 2003.
Surviving are two daughters, Dolores Hertzler and husband, Barry, Sue Blauch and Karen Myers, all of Harrisonburg; a sister, Elizabeth Fitzgerald of Chambersburg, Pa.; two grandchildren, Joshua David Hertzler and wife, Kaitlyn; and Megan Elizabeth Hertzler Hightree and husband, Kyndell.
Pastor Craig Maven and VMRC Chaplain Steve Landis will conduct a memorial service Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Detwiler Auditorium of VMRC, 1501 Virginia Ave., Harrisonburg, VA 22802. Burial will be held privately.
The family will receive friends Friday from 4 until 7 p.m. at the McMullen Funeral Home Chapel located at 5784 Greenmount Road, Harrisonburg, Va.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gideons International by visiting their website, www.gideons.org, or P.O. Box 140800, Nashville, TN 37214-0800 or Heralds of Hope, P.O. Box 3, Breezewood, PA 15333.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.