Morris Edgar Sellers
Morris Edgar Sellers, 82, of Elkton, passed away Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. He was born Feb. 23, 1937, in Arkansas.
Morris was a fabricator, inventor and owned his own business in Florida for many years. He moved to the Shenandoah Valley in 1999 after retiring.
On June 27, 1995, he married Maxine Sellers, who survives.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his stepsons, John W. Ford and Eugene Ford; stepdaughter, Norma Jean Chevalier and husband, Mark; two stepgrandchildren, Heaven Leigh Ford and Alyenna Ford; three sisters, Doris, Joyce and Diane; and special friends, Jim and Gladys Bracey and Bill Gordon.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kyger Funeral HoAme in Elkton.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton with Pastor “L.J.” Dickie Campbell and Pastor Wayne Taylor. Burial will follow at Elk Run Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be to Kyger Funeral Home, 115 Nicholson Road, Elkton, VA 22827.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
