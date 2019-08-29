Muriel Lucille Hensley
Muriel Lucille Hensley, 73, of Louisa, and formerly of Shenandoah, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville. She was born Dec. 17, 1945, in Rockingham County and was a daughter of the late Howard “Bunny” Edward and Margaret Lucille Alger Breeden Jr.
Muriel was the oldest of six brothers and sisters. She was a school bus driver for Louisa County Public Schools for over 20 years. Her favorite pastimes were cooking, canning, sewing, crafts, boating and camping trips. She loved attending family reunions, spending time with family and traveling.
She is survived by her husband of 45 years, William “Bill” Lee Hensley; son, Troy Shannon Hensley; sisters, Donna Rose and husband, Francis, of Charles Town, W.Va., and Mary Lou “Kitten” Breeden Morris, of Elkton; brothers, James “J.D.” Breeden, of Bluemont, Va., and Kenneth “Ken” Breeden and wife, Fran, of Boise, Idaho; grandchildren, Kevin, Christopher and Jane; two grandchildren raised in the home, Cameron “Nana’s little man” Hensley and Troy “Bubba” Hensley; nine great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandparents, David and Ida Alger, of Elkton, and Howard and Molly Breeden, of Shenandoah; daughter, Brenda Kay Hinegardner Price; and two brothers, Jerry Lee Breeden and Thomas Edward Breeden.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Mount Olivet Cemetery in McGaheysville with Francis Rose officiating.
