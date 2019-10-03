N. Jeanette Mace
THORN HILL, Tenn. — N. Jeanette Mace (formerly Koliadko), 78, passed away Sept. 29, 2019. She was born May 15, 1941, in Grottoes, Va., the daughter of Elbert Nelson and Marian Earle (Martin) Mace.
A funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, in the Waynesboro Seventh-day Adventist Church with burial in Augusta Memorial Park, Waynesboro. The family will receive friends at noon in the church prior to the funeral service.
Condolences may be expressed to the family Online at www.bearfuneralhome.com.
