Nadine Estella Courtney Thomas
Nadine Estella Courtney Thomas, 80, of Luray, died Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at Skyview Springs Nursing & Rehab in Luray.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at Beahm’s Chapel Cemetery in Luray.
Arrangements are being handled by The Bradley Funeral Home in Luray.
