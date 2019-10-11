Nancy Carol Garber, 67, a resident of Harrisonburg for the past 51 years, stepped into her Heavenly Home Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019.
Daughter of the late Emory and Rosie Smith Burgess, she was born on June 17, 1952. in Oak Hill, W.Va.
Nancy was a member of Potter’s House Worship Center in Harrisonburg. Her skills found her as an office manager at multiple businesses.
On July 8, 1995, she married Robert Garber, Jr., who survives. Also surviving are two sons, Terry Whitmer and his wife, Penny, of Harrisonburg, and Robbie Garber and his wife, Tamara, of Texas; two daughters, Carrie Whitmer Shifflett of Rockingham, and Dana Lackey and her husband, “Dub”, of Texas; six grandchildren, Jessica Whitmer, Summer Shifflett, Kayla Shifflett, Seth Shifflett, Taylor Garber and Dillon Garber; two great-grandchildren, Amyiah Shifflett and Kayvin Gregory; three sisters, Lois Montgomery, Donna Kay York and Frances Poplin; three brothers, Clinton Burgess, Jack Burgess and Ernie Burgess, and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by her sister, Betty Sandridge, and brothers, Jim Burgess and Cletus Burgess.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019 at Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
A celebration of Nancy will be held Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at Potter’s House Worship Center at 1 p.m., with Pastor Dan Garber officiating. Burial will follow at Clover Hill Cemetery.
