Nancy Lynn Petersen Harrison Services
A Celebration of Life for Nancy Lynn Petersen Harrison will be conducted on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at 4 p.m. at the Harrisonburg Unitarian Universalists, 4101 Rawley Pike, Harrisonburg. Ms. Harrison passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Augusta Medical, Hospice of the Shenandoah, in Fishersville.
