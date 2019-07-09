Nancy Lynn Petersen Harrison
Nancy Lynn Petersen Harrison, 77, of Harrisonburg, died June 29, 2019, at Augusta Medical, Hospice of the Shenandoah in Fishersville, Va. Ms. Harrison was born April 8, 1942, in Schenectady, N.Y., and was a daughter of the late Carl William and Irene Pusczyk Petersen.
She received her bachelor’s degree from S.U.N.Y. Fredonia in New York and her master’s degree from James Madison University.
She taught high school speech and drama in New York and later served with the American Red Cross as a “Donut Dolly” in Seoul, Korea. After relocating to Harrisonburg, she taught in the City of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County school systems and later was involved in interior design for the original timeshare units, Mountainside Villas, at Massanutten Village Resort. She retired as marketing director at Summit Square Retirement Community in Waynesboro. She enjoyed traveling, gardening, cooking and entertaining. She was a member of the Harrisonburg Unitarian Universalists.
She is survived by a sister, Johanna Petersen, of San Rafael, Calif.; her cousins, Carol Wictorwitch of Latham, N.Y., Marilyn Snow of Scotia, N.Y., and Eleanor Deuval of Hadley, N.Y.; and a number of close friends.
A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, July 27, at 4 p.m. at the Harrisonburg Unitarian Universalists, 4101 Rawley Pike, Harrisonburg, Va. Interment will be in the Parkview Cemetery, Schenectady, N.Y.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA, 2170 Old Furnace Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22801 or the Harrisonburg Unitarian Universalists, P.O. Box 96, Harrisonburg, VA 22803.
Condolences may be shared by visiting www.kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.