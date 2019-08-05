Nancy Norton McCord
The interment of Mrs. Nancy Norton McCord will occur at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the Arlington National Cemetery. Guests are invited to arrive at the Administration Building at 1:30 p.m. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at Saint Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Mount Jackson, Va. Questions please contact LTC (R) John Norton at 540-327-0029.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.