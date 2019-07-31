Nancy Wharton Caperton
Nancy Wharton Caperton died July 29, 2019, at Sunnyside Presbyterian Retirement Community, living the last four years of her life with ALS. Through those years she continued to be grateful for and witness to the goodness and beauty of life through her generosity, humility, compassion, grace, sense of humor, and strength of spirit to her family, friends and all those in contact with her.
She was born March 8, 1946, in Salisbury, N.C., daughter of Dr. Richard Goode and Frances Blackwell Wharton. She attended public schools in Salisbury, received her BS degree from Salem College, Winston-Salem, N.C., 1968, and her Medical Technology degree from the Medical College of Virginia, 1969. She worked in the bacteriology labs of MCV until the birth of her first child, 1978. She married William G. Caperton, 1974, and they lived in Richmond, Va., Waynesboro, Va., Marshall, Mo., Covington, Va., and Harrisonburg, Va.
Her parents preceded her in death, and she is survived by her husband, Bill; two children, Richard Caperton (and Katherine, Washington, D.C.) and Katherine Gibson (and F, Camden, Maine); two stepsons, Anderson Caperton (and Julie, Cornelius, N.C.) and John Caperton (and Justin Mott, Philadelphia, Pa.); and three grandchildren, Gaston and Franca Caperton and Ramona Gibson.
There will be a memorial service at the Meredith Chapel, Sunnyside, at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019.
Please make no offerings of flowers, but if you would like to make a contribution in her memory, we would suggest they be made to: ALS Association, DC/MD/VA, 30 W. Gude Drive, Suite 150, Rockville, MD 20850, or Sunnyside Fellowship Fund, 3935 Sunnyside Drive, Suite A, Harrisonburg, VA 22801, or a church or charity of your choice.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.