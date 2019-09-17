Naomi C. Howell
Mrs. Naomi C. Howell, 80, of Baden, Pa., passed away on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at the Good Samaritan Hospice in Beaver, Pa.
Mrs. Howell was born on June 28, 1939, in Ivydale, W.Va., to the Late Holly R. and Lora (Cart) Lowers. She had worked for the James Madison University in the housekeeping department.
She is survived by her daughter, Donna Harbein, of Harrisonburg; her son, David Howell, of Baden, Pa.; her stepdaughters, Millie Rae Eaton and Terry Lynn Creese; her stepson, Herbert Howell. of Ellwood City, Pa.; her grandchildren, Shakira Simmers, Skylar Harmon and Maxwell Howell; three step-grandchildren; and four step-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, B.K. Stewart, of Virginia, and her brothers, Grover (Gloria) Lowers, of Ellwood City, Pa., and Owen (Sandy) Lowers, of Fombell, Pa.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ray Howell, whom she married in 1982 and passed away in 1998; her sisters, Lenora Shaner, Wilma Holcomb, Velma Long, Betty Cutlip, Verma Cowhick and Thelma Butch; and her brothers, Roscoe Lowers and Gordon Lowers.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. and on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m. at the Samuel Teolis Funeral Home and Crematory Inc. with the Rev. Tony Cortez officiating. Interment will follow at the Locust Grove Cemetery.
