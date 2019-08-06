Nelson Elwood Payne
Nelson Elwood Payne, 85, of Linville, Va., passed away Aug. 5, 2019, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. He was born June 25, 1934, in Rockingham County and was a son of the late Clarence Wilmer and Stella Morris Payne.
Nelson was a salesman for 34 ½ years at Schewels Furniture Store before retiring on June 22, 1996. He was a delivery person for Hartman Motors for 10 years. He was a member of Singers Glen Baptist Church and a member of Linville Ruritan Club, where he had served as past president.
On July 25, 1953, he married the former Malily Caroline Weaver, who survives.
Also surviving are two sons, Larry Payne (Brenda) of Harrisonburg and Terry Payne (Tina) of Mount Solon; one daughter, Carlene Frazier (Roger) of Elkton; one brother, Warren “Buster” Payne, of Harrisonburg; grandchildren, Greg Payne, Scott Payne, Tonya Payne Smith and Amanda Frazier; five great-grandsons; and one great-granddaughter.
Six siblings and one great-grandson preceded him in death.
Pastor Rodney Labron will conduct a funeral service 11 a.m. Thursday at the Grandle Funeral Home Chapel in Broadway. Burial will be at the Linville Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Grandle Funeral Home
Memorial contributions may be made to Broadway Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 666, Broadway, VA 22815 or Harrisonburg Rescue Squad, 1700 Reservoir St., Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
