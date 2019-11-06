Nelson Lee Grove, 84, of Crimora, passed away Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at his residence. He was born in Ladd on Oct. 16, 1935, a son of the late Paul Henry and Ruby (Garber) Grove.
Nelson was a member of the Church of Solsburg, Elkton, and served as a devoted Christian. He worked as a simple farmer for most of his life. He also worked as an ABS Tech for 30-plus years. Fishing, hunting, and storytelling were a few of his favorite hobbies. Nelson was also award-winning sheep sheerer.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Jacqueline Lou (Hiner) Grove, and brother, Charles G. Grove.
Survivors include two sons, Michael Lee Grove of Waynesboro and W. Scott Grove and wife, Debbie, of Crimora; two granddaughters, Alyson Marie Grove and Krystal Lynn Grove; a sister, Ann Sullender; as well as a number of nieces, nephews and cousins.
A memorial service will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Church of Solsburg, 14695 Rockingham Pike, Elkton, VA 22827 with Pastor Josh Shifflett officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.
Those desiring may make memorial donations in Nelson’s memory to the Augusta Health Foundation, c/o Hospice of the Shenandoah, P.O. Box 1000, Fishersville, VA 22939.
Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.
