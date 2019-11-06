Nina Mae (Getz) Bibble, 99, of Linville, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at Accordius Health of Harrisonburg. Mrs. Bibble was born May 10, 1920, in West Virginia, and was a daughter of the late John Israel and Martha Jane (Turner) Getz.
Nina retired from Valley Farm Service where she worked for many years. She enjoyed writing books about war history and doing word puzzles. Mrs. Bibble was a longtime member of the Mount Zion Church of the Brethren in Linville.
Nina is survived by two sons, Harrison Bibble of Dayton and Bill Bibble of Mathias, W.Va.; and a grandson, Grant Bibble. She was preceded in death by a son, Larry Bibble, and was the last surviving member of her family.
A graveside service will be held Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Mount Zion Cemetery with Pastor Jon Prater officiating.
The casket will remain closed.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests all memorial contributions be made to McMullen Funeral Home, 5784 Greenmount Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22802, to help offset burial expenses.
Those wishing may share a memory or an online condolence by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
Arrangements entrusted to McMullen Funeral Home.
