Norris Elwood Weaver
Norris Elwood Weaver, 84, of Broadway, was called to his heavenly home on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, surrounded by his family.
He was born April 23, 1935, in Harrisonburg, to the late Tilman Jefferson and Barbara Ann Painter Weaver.
Norris graduated from Harrisonburg High School, Dunsmore Business School, National Business College, Blue Ridge Community College and Madison College with a degree in business administration. He worked for Sears, Bliley and Lindsey Funeral Homes, Walker Manufacturing, was a long-term substitute for Rockingham County Schools, Virginia, Whiteville City Schools, Columbus County Schools, North Carolina, and co-owner of Norlyn Enterprises, convenience stores.
He was a charter member of the Briery Branch Ruritan Club with perfect attendance. He held all club and zone offices, including zone governor in 1987. Upon returning to Virginia, he joined the Broadway-Timberville Ruritan Club. Norris was a member of Harrisonburg Baptist Church. He was an avid gardener, cross stitcher, reader and enjoyed visiting with family and friends. He was also a veteran of the U. S. Navy.
On May 27, 1967, he was united in marriage to Lyn Simmons Weaver in Arlington. They resided in Rockingham County until 1989, when they moved to Clarksville. In 1992, they moved to North Carolina, living in Whiteville, then Ocean Isle Beach. Norris spent many happy hours watching his grandson surf. They returned to Virginia in 2005 to be near their daughter, who was living in Broadway.
Norris is survived by his wife, Lyn, of Broadway; his daughter, Tonya Bowers, her husband Thomas; four grandchildren, Courtney, her husband Andrew, Justin, Sydney and Skyler, of Bridgewater; one brother, Jeff Weaver and his wife, Dot, of Bridgewater; father-in-law, Sidney L. Simmons, of Fishersville; and one brother-in-law, Sidney F. Simmons, of Staunton. He is further survived by nieces, one nephew, many cousins and friends.
A memorial service for Norris E. Weaver will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at Kyger Funeral Home Chapel in Harrisonburg. The Rev. Mary Elizabeth (Eli) Withers will officiate. Burial will be private at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Broadway-Timberville Ruritan Club Scholarship Fund or Sentara Hospice Services, 2000 Beery Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.