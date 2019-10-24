O. Kermit Early, 97, of Harrisonburg, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. He was born in Harrisonburg on July 25, 1922, a son of Oak Kiser and Beulah Dale (Showalter) Early.
Along with his wife, Kermit owned and operated The Village Inn in Harrisonburg. He was a member of the Otterbein United Methodist Church and sang in the church choir. He was a life member of the Exchange Club of Harrisonburg and had his private pilot's license. Kermit served his country in the U.S. Navy.
On Jan. 30, 1947, he was united in marriage to Jean (Kline) Early, who preceded him in death on July 23, 2018.
Kermit is survived by three daughters, Karen Lynn Early-Williams and husband, Harold Jr., of McGaheysville, Vicky Early Phillips and husband, Terry, of Staunton and Linda Early Taliaferro and husband, Rick, of Winchester; son, O. Kevin Early and wife, Betsy, of Bridgewater; his brother, Dennis Early of Harrisonburg; eight grandchildren, Jon Williams and companion, Ashley, Melissa Kisamore and husband, Doug, Robert Phillips and wife, Christina, Keri Saunders and husband, David, Kate Simpson and husband, Nick, David Taliaferro and wife, Ashley, Macey Early and Molly Early; six great-grandchildren, Elena, Sophia, Austin, Adri, Arlo and Skylar.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Otterbein United Methodist Church with the Rev. Adam Blagg officiating.
The family will receive friends Friday, Oct. 25, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Otterbein United Methodist Church, Bridgewater College or the charity of your choice.
Online condolences to the family may be left at www.johnsonfs.com.
