Orbin (Tom) Franklin Lam, 88, of Elkton, went to be with the Lord on July 20, 2019, surrounded by his family.
Tom was born in Page County on April 18, 1931, and raised in Jollet Hollow. He was the son of the late Percy and Hazel Lam. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Elvin Lam. On March 2, 1957, he married Nancy Lou Breeden and was married for 62 years.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy Lam; son, Steve Lam and wife, Patty, of Elkton and Frank Dean, who was raised in the home and considered like a son and his wife, Faye, of Fredericksburg; grandchildren, Jason Lam, Jesse Lam and wife, Amber, Briana Sutherland and husband, Justin, Cheyenne Lam and companion, Chase Simmons, all of Elkton; great-grandchildren, Da’rius and Zander Lam, Justice Eppard, Peyton, Daniel and Clinton Sutherland; stepgreat-grandchild, Kiersten Merica, all of Elkton; a sister, Wilda Eppard, of Elkton; and special nieces and nephews who helped in time of need.
Tom was a woodworker by trade. He worked for Bond Lumber Company, Padgetts Manufacturing Company, and retired from Massanutten Resort. After retirement, he worked with his son, Steve, at the Elkton Service Center. He served in the United States Marine Corps from 1952-1954 as a telegraph operator.
He was a member of the Jollet Bible Mission Church and was a Sunday school teacher for many years.
Pastor Rick Robertson will conduct the funeral service Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Kyger Funeral Home Chapel in Elkton. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at the Hensley Cemetery in Elkton. Family and friends may call or visit his house at any time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Elkton Emergency Squad Inc., 20871 Blue and Gold Drive, Elkton, VA 22827.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
