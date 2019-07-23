Orval Oliver Dean
Orval Oliver Dean, 79, of Elkton, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. Born Jan. 31, 1940, in Rockingham County, he was a son of the late Oliver and Bessie (Shifflett) Dean.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Dahley Dean.
Orval was a farmer for many years. He enjoyed fishing and coon hunting.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Glenda Hensley Dean.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Thomas Dean and wife, Megan, of Elkton; two brothers, Alvin Dean and wife, Carolyn, of Ohio, and Delmas Dean and wife, Loretta, of Elkton; sister, Arvonia Dean, of Elkton; three grandchildren, T.J., Taygen and Taizley Dean; and two special friends, Galen Eppard and Nicky Dunivan.
Pastor Jimmy Kite will conduct the funeral service at 3 p.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton. Burial will follow at Dean Mountain Family Cemetery.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Shenandoah Pentecostal Church Building Fund, 300 Shenandoah Ave., Shenandoah, VA 22849.
The family would like to thank the staff of Sentara RMH, 2nd and 5th West floors for their care and kindness.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.kygers.com.
