Paisley Taylor Evans
Paisley Taylor Evans, infant, of Mount Crawford, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at the University of Virginia Medical Center.
Paisley was born in Charlottesville on July 8, 2019, and was a daughter of Tierney Rae Conley and Austin Edward Evans, both of Mount Crawford.
Surviving, in addition to her parents, are her brother, Waylon Evans; grandparents, Kelli and Anthony Darcus, Erica Conley, Chuck Fulk, Curtis Conley, Edward Evans; great-grandparents, Larry Michael, Sr., James and Joan Bird, Pamela and Jim Fulk; two aunts, Allie Evans and Grace Evans, and two uncles, James Conley and Dakota Conley.
She was preceded in death by her aunt, Taylor Michael; great-grandparents, Patricia Michael and Brenda and Raymond Conley, and great-uncles, James Evans and Jerry Conley.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at Sangerville Church of the Brethren Cemetery with Regina Harlow officiating.
The family will receive friend on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to University of Virginia, NICU Unit, 1215 Lee Street, Charlottesville, VA 22901.
