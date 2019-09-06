Pamela Dawn Emmett, 56, of Basye, passed away Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
Pam was born in Harrisonburg on March 22, 1963, a daughter of James Robert Emmett Sr., of Mount Solon, and the late Molly (Howdyshell) Emmett.
She worked for Consulate Health Care in Woodstock.
Pamela is survived by her companion, Billy Hansberger, of Bayse; a son, Corey Caplinger and wife, Brittany, of Woodstock; two sisters, Laurie Fifer and husband, Jerry, of Bridgewater, and Julie Vess and husband, Brian, of Churchville; three brothers, Stacey Emmett and companion, Marlynn Watts, of Mount Solon, James Emmett Jr., of Upperville, Va., and Alan Emmett and wife, Lisa, of Smithburg, Md.; and grandchildren, Chauncey, Connor, and Calliope.
In addition to her mother, Pamela was preceded in death by grandparents, Carl and Ressie Howdyshell, and Robert and Florabell Emmett.
A funeral service will be conducted at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at Emmanuel Church of the Brethren in Mount Solon, with Chaplain David Kite officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, 420 Neff Ave., Suite 210, Harrisonburg, VA 22801 and/or World Wildlife Fund, 1250 24th St. NW, Washington, DC 20037.
