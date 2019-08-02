Pamela Yvonne Lear
Pamela Yvonne Lear, 63, of New Market, passed away Monday, July 29, 2019, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. She was born Nov. 13, 1955, in Grafton, W.Va., daughter of the late John Marshall Breedlove and Phyllis Rogers Breedlove.
She was a registered nurse having worked for Commonwealth Center for Adolescents in Staunton.
She is survived by her husband, Noah T. Lear; two sons, Thomas Jacob Lear and Jesse Michael Lear, both of New Market; brother, Scotty Breedlove and wife, Tammy, of Grafton, W.Va.; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Cremation arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.
