Patricia Ann (Campbell) Campbell
Patricia Ann (Campbell) Campbell, 70, of Stanley, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Stanley.
A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at Blue Ridge Pentecostal Church.
A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at Blue Ridge Pentecostal Church. Burial will be held at Sandy Glaze Cemetery in Stanley.
Services performed under the direction of the Bradley Funeral Home Inc. in Luray.
