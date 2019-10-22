Patricia Mae Eppard, 77, of Bridgewater, passed away Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at her home. Patricia was born in Rockingham County on Sept. 27, 1942, and was the daughter of the late Willard Issac and Virginia (Crawford) Forren.
She worked as a machine operator at Brockway in Harrisonburg, retiring in 2007, and was a member of the Clover Hill United Methodist Church.
On June 11, 1960, she was united in marriage to Floyd Herbert Eppard, who preceded her in death in 1983.
Patricia is survived by daughter, Katherine Fix and husband, Randy; son, Ricky Eppard and wife, Anne; brother, Donald Forren; grandchildren, Roy Eppard, Ray Eppard, Christina Atkins, and Melissa Hedrick; eight great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson.
In addition to her husband and parents, Patricia was preceded in death by son, Roy Eppard.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Clover Hill United Methodist Church with the Rev. Sarah Bailey officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Clover Hill United Methodist Church, 3457 Fulton School Road, Dayton, VA 22821.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
