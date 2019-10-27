Patricia ‘Pat’ Aline Fansler
Patricia “Pat” Aline Fansler, 91, of Mount Jackson, Va., passed away Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Shenandoah Terrace in New Market with her family at her side. She had been a resident since April 2017 and had been suffering from dementia the past several years.
She was born July 2, 1928, at Sibley Hospital in Washington, D.C., oldest daughter of Kenna Harwood McKeever and Birdie Irene Cantwell McKeever. She grew up in Wardensville, W.Va., her father’s hometown. She was a graduate of Wardensville High School. She started nursing training at Winchester Hospital, where she met her future husband, Charles “Ben” Fansler. Upon their marriage she came to Mount Jackson.
She was a very dedicated housewife and the mother of six children, all of whom survive her. In her senior years, she went to work at Shrine Mont Inc. at Orkney Springs working the bakery at the Hotel. She retired in 2011 at age 83.
She was a member of Grace United Church of Christ and a past member of the Mount Jackson Book Club.
Surviving her are her children: Kenna, Karen Fansler- Ryan (Jimmy), Judi Wakeman (Dennis), Charlie (Karen), all of Mount Jackson, Shirley Frye (Benny) of Winchester and Regina Austin (Steve) of South Boston, Va. Also surviving are her grandchildren: Michael, Lee, Jeremy and Ken Ryan, Amy Wakeman Hill, Andy Wakeman and Nicholas Wakeman, Sara Beth Frye Keller, Thomas Frye, Adam Austin, Jenna Austin, The Rev. Libby Austin, Tabitha Fansler Cable and C.B. Fansler II and many great- grandchildren and stepgreat-grandchildren. Also surviving are her sister, Shirley Lorraine Bowman of Alexandria, Va., and niece, Irene Bowman Lelansky (Jerry).
She was predeceased by her husband, Ben, in 1983 and her parents in 1974 and 1979.
The service will be held Tuesday, Oct. 29, at 11 a.m. at Valley Funeral Home, 141116 S. Middle Road, Edinburg, by the Rev. Barbara Rhodes and the Rev. Mary Norville. Interment will be in Grace United Church of Christ Cemetery, west of Mount Jackson. Visitation will be one hour before the service. Her grandchildren will serve as pallbearers.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Grace United Church of Christ Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 115, Mount Jackson, VA 22842 or The Mount Jackson Rescue and Fire Department, P.O. Box 251, Mount Jackson, Va.
Arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Service Inc. and Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowmans Crossing.
