Patrick Neal Cline, 55, of Broadway, passed away Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at his residence. Mr. Cline was born May 9, 1964, in Staunton, and was a son of the late Earl Ward and Peggy Phyllis (Swisher) Cline.
All who knew him, knew he was truly a man of GOD and believed to be the perfect pastor’s spouse. Patrick worked for Tenneco for 18 years and was a hard worker who was beloved by all whom he worked with. Mr. Cline also worked for Wal-Mart for 18 years in both the Staunton and Dayton stores. He loved music and hymns, watching Westerns, old tractors of all makes, and antiquing in his spare time. His greatest joy was spending time with his family. Patrick was a member of the United Methodist Church and served it faithfully.
On Oct. 18, 2014, he married the Rev. Debra Colbert Cline, who survives.
In addition to his wife, Patrick is survived by a son, Noah Daniel Cline; stepchildren, Kenneth Edward Copeland III, Hunter Scott Duncan and J.D., Cameron Beckwith Keatts and Heather; a brother, Mark Cline and wife, Jennifer; 10 nieces and nephews; and his stepmother, Jo Cline.
A celebration of Patrick’s life will be held Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at 6 p.m. at Donovan Memorial United Methodist Church, 9788 Singers Glen Road, Singers Glen, VA 22850 with Pastor Russell Heinrich and his wife, the Rev. Debra Cline, officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests all donations may be made to the Patrick Cline Memorial Fund, c/o Donovan Memorial United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 3, Singers Glen, VA 22850.
Those wishing may share a memory or an online condolence by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
Arrangements entrusted to the McMullen Funeral Home.
