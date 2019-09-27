Paul Franklin ‘Buster’ Showalter Jr.
Paul Franklin “Buster” Showalter Jr., 57, a resident of Harrisonburg, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. Mr. Showalter was born July 8, 1962, in Rockingham County, and was the son of Paul Franklin and Wanda Combs Showalter Sr.
He worked as an electrician, working last for Dean Brothers Construction. He was a skilled and meticulous woodworker and was a member of Mount Clinton United Methodist Church.
Surviving are a sister, Karen Kline and husband, Earl, of Blacksburg; a nephew, Dr. Bryan Kline and wife, Lindsey; and niece, Christiana Miller and husband, Christopher.
Pastor Kevin Poeckert will conduct a graveside service Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at 4 p.m. at Mount Horeb Cemetery. The family will receive friends following the service at Mount Clinton United Methodist Church.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
