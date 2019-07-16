Paul James Sullivan
Paul James Sullivan, 76, of Bridgewater, passed away Friday, July 12, 2019. He was born in Taunton, Mass., on May 7, 1943, a son of the late Helen Catherine (O’Connell) Sullivan and George Leo Sullivan.
Paul graduated from Monsignor Coyle High School in Taunton and joined the United States Marines Corps. After proudly serving in the Marine Corps, Paul married Leah M. (Haldeman) on Aug. 6, 1966, in Washington, D.C., who survives.
The couple moved to Florida, where he later graduated from the University of South Florida. Upon graduation, Paul was hired by Proctor & Gamble and was moved to the Albany, Ga., plant. Years later Paul was hired by the Banta Co. and moved to Harrisonburg.
He was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, where he was a Communion Mister to nursing homes and prisons. He was a Knight of Columbus serving in several capacities and a member of the Legion of Mary with St. Frances Church in Staunton. He also served as president to the Rockingham County Rotary Club.
Paul is also survived by two sons, John P. Sullivan, of Bridgewater, and Michael P. Sullivan, of Shenandoah; sister, Virginia Ferrero, of Taunton, Mass.; two brothers, George Sullivan, of Taunton, Mass., and William Sullivan and wife, Jacquie, of Norwood, Mass.; granddaughter, Joyce Sullivan, of Bridgewater; daughter-in-law, Amy Sullivan, of Harrisonburg; niece, Melissa Sullivan; nephew, Daniel Sullivan; and beloved family friend, Lisa Etheridge, of Shenandoah.
A Memorial Mass will be conducted 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Harrisonburg with Father Silvio officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Bridgewater.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
