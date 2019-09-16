Paul Whitney Rawley
Paul Whitney Rawley, 93, of Bridgewater, went to be with his Lord Sept. 14, 2019, at his home in Bridgewater, surrounded by family and friends.
Paul was born in Mount Solon on Jan. 26, 1926, and was a son of the late Charles E. Rawley and Stella Edith (Michael) Rawley. He is also preceded in death by a brother, Wayman Rawley, and four sisters, Bessie Halterman, Ethel Troubaugh, Ruth Blosser and Edith Hiner, and son, Vincent J. “Skippy” Terry.
Paul was retired from construction for years, after he enjoyed time at Manheim Auto Auction. He enjoyed gardening, puzzles, spending time with family at lake. He was a life member of Mount Olivet United Brethren in Mount Solon since birth. He served in the U.S. Army during WWII, serving in the Philippines and in Japan.
Paul married Sylvia C. Rawley, who survives, 55 years ago, along with her five beautiful children. Paul is survived by three daughters, Billie Jean Daniel and husband, Winfield, of Staunton, Christine T. Goodman and husband, John, of Churchville, and Paula R. Wilfong and husband, Dale, of Bridgewater; two sons, Anthony T. Terry Sr. and wife, Carolyn, of Timberville, and Michael W. Terry and wife, Anita, of Spotswood; eight grandchildren, Susan Michael, Mark Phibbs, Steven Phibbs, Bradley Wilfong, Ben Terry, Bill Terry, Annabelle Terry, and Anthony “Tommy” T. Terry Jr.; six great-grandchildren, Hollie Cappo, Ariel Knott, Carrie Phibbs, Sarah Phibbs, Scarlett Wilfong and Ahleah Terry; and four great-greats, Bentley, Olivia, Rosslyn and Kohen; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Special thanks to the caring staff of the Veterans In-Home Care, Century Hospice and Visiting Angels. Roxy and Ann P. for additional love and care during these last months.
The family will receive friends one-hour prior to the funeral service at Mount Olivet United Brethren Church. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at Mount Olivet United, with the Rev. John Christophel and Pastor Daniel Lam officiating. Burial will follow at Mount Olivet Church Cemetery with military honors by the Dayton American Legion Post No. 27.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mount Olivet United Brethren in Mount Solon or Bridgewater Rescue Squad.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
