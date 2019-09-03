Pauline Katherine Smith, 97, a resident of Rockingham County, passed away peacefully on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at her family’s home place on Gravels Road, where she was born and lived until her death.
She was born on June 11, 1922, and was the beloved daughter of the late Lurtie Howard and Ethel Mae Derrow Smith.
Pauline was preceded in death by her parents and four siblings, Frances Smith Comer, Christine Smith Derrow, Daniel Howard Smith and David Neal Smith.
She is survived by two sisters, Gladys Mae Smith Bennett (Thurman “Bud” Bennett) and Nancy Lee Smith Hinkle (Robert H. Hinkle); a number of nieces, nephews, great- nieces, and great-nephews, many of whom she cared for as if they were her own children. Pauline remained single all her life, but she was a mother figure to many and will be sorely missed by all who had the good fortune to know her.
Pauline completed the sixth grade in the one-room schoolhouse across from her home. Coming from a large, poor family that could not afford books or tuition for all the children, Pauline left the seventh grade to stay at home to help her family. When her father passed away in 1945, she made the decision to remain at home for the rest of her life to care for her mother. She was employed at various times at City Produce, Dailey Brothers Shoe Factory, Metro Pants Factory and Holly Farms, where she retired in 1987.
Pauline had been a member of the Linville United Methodist Church since the age of 12. She was a faithful member who loved her church family and her Lord. Everyone who knew Pauline knew her sense of humor and her straightforward manner that left no doubt who she was and for what she stood.
The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at the chapel of the funeral home with Pastors Marlene Chandler and Brian Posey officiating. Burial will be in Linville CCC Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Linville United Methodist Church, 5180 Kratzer Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22802 in her memory.
Condolences may be sent to her family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.