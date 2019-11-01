Pauline Nicholson Emerson Bricker “Polly”, 103, of Shenandoah, passed peacefully from this life with family surrounding her Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Life Care Center of New Market. Born on June 20, 1916, she was the youngest of three children of Edward Benjamin Emerson and Mamie Virginia Nicolson Emerson. Known as “Grandmom” and “Granny B”, she left a legacy of love and happy memories. She had a passion for family and often proved a doting matriarch. She particularly shined during family gatherings that were often blessed with a bounty of food and, in cooler months, a fireplace as warm as her heart. In warmer seasons, she loved to have family gathered together in lawn chairs in the yard, or enjoyed the occasional trip to the Skyline Drive for a picnic. Fond of family conversation, she was even an attentive listener to the youngest in the family.
Preceding her in passing were her parents; brother, Clyde Edward Emerson, and Mae Emerson Bennett and husband, Harry Willard Bricker “Bill”. She leaves three children, Robert Hume Moore “Bob” of Shenandoah; Sandra Moore Miller “Sandy” of Baker, W.Va., and Harry Willard Bricker II “Bill” of Winchester.
A private family graveside service will be held at a later date, with cremains interred next to her father and mother in Rest Haven Cemetery, Shenandoah.
